Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $119.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

