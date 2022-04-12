Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.