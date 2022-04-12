Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.72 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.37 billion.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

TSE OVV opened at C$62.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$70.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

