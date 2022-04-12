Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Crescent Energy Company Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Energy in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Shares of CRGY opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

