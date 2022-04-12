PUTinCoin Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $3,789.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,593.72 or 0.99982739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00061863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000729 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

