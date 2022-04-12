Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.06). Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 282.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 650,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $4,205,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 over the last three months. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.