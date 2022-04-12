PureCycle Technologies (PCT) & Its Rivals Critical Review

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 211 1075 1417 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 261.84%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 17.72%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -7.31 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 43.09

PureCycle Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies rivals beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

