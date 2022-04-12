PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 1,045.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PURE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 16,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,587. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 107.81% and a negative net margin of 130.17%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.