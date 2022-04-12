Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.79 ($119.34).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at €72.30 ($78.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €95.17. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44. Puma has a 12-month low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($125.43).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.