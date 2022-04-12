PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 1,263.6% in March

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 1,263.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PPERY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 54,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,508. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3547 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

