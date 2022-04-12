PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 1,263.6% in March

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 1,263.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PPERY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 54,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,508. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3547 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

