Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,685 by Analysts at UBS Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from GBX 1,655 ($21.57) to GBX 1,685 ($21.96) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PUK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.20) to GBX 1,590 ($20.72) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.40) to GBX 1,665 ($21.70) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.60.

NYSE PUK traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Prudential by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

