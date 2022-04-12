ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $38.44. 201,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,066,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,172.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,496,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,785 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 1,239,781 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $7,095,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 811,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 764,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $3,811,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.