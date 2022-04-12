ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,105,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 9,558,740 shares.The stock last traded at $23.44 and had previously closed at $23.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 160,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

