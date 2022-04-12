ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 990.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.17% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 218.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after buying an additional 882,393 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,240,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after buying an additional 241,565 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,677.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 507,224 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 153.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 284,732 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. 1,024,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,576,924. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.