ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

PRQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRQR remained flat at $$0.93 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,243. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

