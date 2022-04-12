ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRPH. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.
Shares of PRPH opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.65. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
