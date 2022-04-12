ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRPH. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of PRPH opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.65. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

