ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Raised to $16.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,269,000. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $5,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ProPetro by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

