Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PFIE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

