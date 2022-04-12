ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accretive buyouts and integrations are helping ProAssurance to enhance its financial size and strength. With the completion of the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity has created the nation's third-largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. The company’s cost-cutting efforts have been providing a boost to its margins. A strong cash-generating capacity enables it to undertake growth-related initiatives and prudently deploy capital. However, the sustained soft interest rate environment is still likely to keep the investment income under pressure. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. A rising debt level leads to an increase in its interest expenses. Also, weak ROE and volatility in premium retention continue to bother. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

PRA opened at $24.79 on Friday. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProAssurance by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

