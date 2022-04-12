Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

