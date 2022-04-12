Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Shares of WSM traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.35. 10,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.41. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

