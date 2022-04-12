Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.27. 68,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,203. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.19 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.