Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. 7,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,841. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

