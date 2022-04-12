Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.28. 29,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $150.28 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

