Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.