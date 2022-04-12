Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of PRI opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,437,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Primerica by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

