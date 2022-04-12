Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PINC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Premier by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 148,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $47,599,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Premier by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.