Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank stock opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $81.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFBC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.