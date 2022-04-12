Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $636.79

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 636.79 ($8.30) and traded as low as GBX 576.11 ($7.51). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 591 ($7.70), with a volume of 144,426 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 693 ($9.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 594.60 ($7.75).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 622.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 636.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

