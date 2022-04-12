Piper Sandler Cuts Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $25.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 141.08% from the company’s current price.

RPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $434.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,940,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

