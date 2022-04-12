Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $962,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.87.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

