Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,290 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

