Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 419 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $15,677,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

CUBE opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

