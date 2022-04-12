Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $222.95.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.