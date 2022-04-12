Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 682 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,480,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

