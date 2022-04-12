Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 17 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,444.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,489.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,645.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,375.63 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

