Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,057 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $170.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.62 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average of $162.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

