Pigeoncoin Hits Market Cap of $316,810.20 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $316,810.20 and $5,271.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002334 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.