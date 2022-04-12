Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes $247,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.73. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,935. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

