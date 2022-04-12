Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 2,927 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,333,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,684,000 after acquiring an additional 89,994 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. 25,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

