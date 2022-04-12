Pictet & Cie Europe SA Lowers Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,472,000 after buying an additional 328,982 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,660,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 72.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

ROL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. 8,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.