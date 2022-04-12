Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $361,000 Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,030 shares of company stock worth $884,881 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. 15,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,322. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.