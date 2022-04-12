Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $222,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after buying an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after buying an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.54. 19,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

