Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys 330 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.65. 7,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.22. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

