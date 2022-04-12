Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $21.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

PLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $94,346.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,079 shares of company stock valued at $978,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,348,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Photronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

