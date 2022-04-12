PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.22 million and $51,123.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

