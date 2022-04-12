Phala.Network (PHA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00104457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.