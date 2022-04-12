PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

ISD stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

