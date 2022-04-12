PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

PCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

PG&E stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

