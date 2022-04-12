Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petrofac from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

About Petrofac (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.